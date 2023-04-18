Tributes paid after young farmer killed in tragic road collision

A Northern Irish young farmers' club has paid tributes to a teenage farmer after he was tragically killed in a road traffic accident.

Glen Montgomery, a member of Bleary YFC and who lived in Portadown, Co Armagh, was involved in the tragic collision on Sunday morning (16 April).

Posting on social media, Bleary YFC said it was with ‘heavy hearts’ that it had to announce the death of its ‘valued’ member.

The YFC also offered support to any young farmer who was in need of it after hearing the news.

The statement said: “Glen was a dedicated member of Bleary YFC and always got involved with so much enthusiasm.

“We extend our condolences to the Montgomery family during this tragic time, as well as Glen’s many friends in Bleary YFC."

Portadown Rugby Club also paid tribute, saying: "It's with great sadness that we report on the passing of Glen Montgomery. A brilliant young player and friend," the club said.

"Glen played rugby at Portadown from a very young age. Starting with minis then moving onto our age grade setup.

"Most recently playing with our U18s. Growing up and going to school in Portadown he was a friend of many at the club.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alana, Hugh, Danny, Millie-Jane, Matthew and the rest of the family at this difficult time".

Milne Funeral Services said Glen was a "treasured son of Alana and Hugh, cherished brother of Danny, Millie-Jane and Matthew, also a beloved grandson of Janice and David, Glen and Betty."

It added that funeral arrangements would be confirmed at a later date.