Tributes paid following death of UK ploughing champion

Tributes have been paid following the recent death of a Yorkshire ploughing champion who died suddenly last week.

Graeme Witty, the former conventional world ploughing champion, died aged 71 in a farming incident on 5 May, according to ExaminerLive.

A statement from the UK ploughing association, the Society of Ploughman, said he was was 'one of the world’s best ever ploughmen'.

The ploughman was the first person in history to win both Conventional and Reversible World Ploughing Titles.







"He was a gentleman who was always willing to give help and advice to others," the Society of Ploughman said.

"He will be sadly missed by the ploughing community, not only in this country but by his many friends and colleagues around the world.”

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) in Ireland added: “Sincere sympathies to the Witty family and the Society of Ploughmen on the tragic death of Graeme Witty.

"His skill as a ploughman made history and he will always be fondly remembered. From the National Ploughing Association of Ireland.”