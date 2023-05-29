Tributes paid to chairman of Addington Fund after cancer battle

Peter Jinman OBE, who was the chairman of UK farming charity Addington Fund, has died aged 72 following a battle with cancer.

Tributes from across the farming industry have been paid to Peter Jinman, who passed away on 25 May.

In a statement, Addington Fund said he was "respected for his exemplary leadership, commitment and wise counsel."

Having qualified at the Royal Veterinary College, University of London in 1974, Peter went on to have a successful career as a veterinary surgeon.

In 2010 he relinquished his position as senior partner of a veterinary practice in Herefordshire to take up the Presidency of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

Recognised in further connected sectors, beyond Peter’s career, he was awarded Fellowship status of the Royal Agricultural Societies.

He was also admitted as a Freeman of the City of London and a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Farmers in 2019.

Peter was also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and one of the first lay members of the House of Commons Standards Committee (2012-2017).

More recently, he served as the independent Chairman of the Animal Welfare Committee for Defra and devolved administrations.

He was an active County Councillor in Herefordshire since 2017 and gave his time as a Trustee on four other charities, as well as the Addington Fund since 2011.

For the last four years as chairman, Peter has guided Addington, helping to strengthen and grow the charity, as well as the support network it offers.

This included the recent development of Addington joining forces with fellow charity, Forage Aid.

Peter said at the time: “We welcome the opportunity to collaborate, pool resources, combine networks and enhance our offering, which will in turn benefit those in need within our farming communities.

"With the increasing challenges that farmers and farm-workers face, we are delighted that the Addington Fund will be able to offer a wider network of practical support.”

Bill Young, CEO of Addington, said Peter had "left a huge hole to fill", adding: “Peter as Chairman was my 'rock', I bounced everything off him as he was the best sound board anybody could have.

"Not only did he encourage me to grow the charity and increase public awareness, he also skilfully guided me with his wisdom, diplomacy and wealth of knowledge in all areas and quietly and effectively at times reigned me in when it was necessary.

"As a chairman and a person, he was everything I could have asked for and we are going to miss him massively."