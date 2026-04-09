Tributes paid to Cumbrian dairy farmer as £300,000 raised for MND

More than £300,000 has been raised by the farming community in support of motor neurone disease (MND), in honour of Cumbrian dairy farmer Richard Messenger.

The remarkable total reflects a wave of fundraising efforts led by friends, colleagues and Young Farmers, highlighting the strength of feeling for Mr Messenger across the agricultural sector.

Raughton Head Young Farmers Club organised the headline challenges, including “Many Miles for MND”, which saw participants run, cycle and row the equivalent distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats in a single day.

This was followed by “Many Mountains for MND”, where members completed all 214 Wainwrights within 24 hours.

Support also came from across the wider farming industry. Dairy farmers pledged a share of their monthly milk cheques, while fundraising events ranged from charity auctions and film nights to a sunflower field initiative and a vintage car journey spanning the length of the UK.

One of the most eye-catching efforts saw “Messy’s Moo’s” — a group of costumed cows — take on the Leeds Marathon, attracting national attention.

Mr Messenger, of The Howes Farm near Calthwaite, was widely respected within the industry for his progressive approach to dairy farming and his commitment to the local community.

He developed a 470-head autumn block-calving herd, built around Holstein Friesian, Norwegian Red and Fleckvieh cattle, and implemented a paddock grazing system designed to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Alongside strong herd performance, he focused on sustainability, investing in renewable energy and maintaining high standards of animal health and husbandry.

He was also known for his leadership, humour and positivity, both on the farm and within the Young Farmers movement.

Following his diagnosis with MND, he approached the illness with determination, taking on challenges such as completing a coast-to-coast e-bike ride in a single day.

Mr Messenger died peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife and four children.

He had expressed deep gratitude for the support shown to him, and for the care provided by local medical teams.

His legacy lives on through his family, his farm and the significant impact he made on the farming community.