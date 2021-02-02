Tributes paid to farming stalwart Donald Biggar

Farmers and industry groups have paid their tributes following the sudden loss of farming stalwart Donald Biggar, aged 68.

Mr Biggar, of the renowned Chapelton herd, passed away at his home, Chapelton Farm near Castle Douglas, on Saturday (30 January).

Described as a 'great stalwart' of native British beef breeds, he was Chair of Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) from 2005 to 2011.

QMS said he achieved outcomes that paved the way for a sustainable and profitable Scottish red meat industry.

The body said he was dedicated to ensuring that all aspects of the supply chain could move forward with confidence.

As Chair, he was involved in the levy body’s transition from private company to public body accountable to the Scottish government.

He helped secure the return of over £3.5m in levy from Meat and Livestock Commission before the formation of AHDB.

“Today our thoughts are with Mr Biggar’s wife Emma, children Jamie, Rachael and Duncan as well as all of his family," said Alan Clarke, chief executive of QMS.

The Aberdeen Angus Society described Mr Biggar as a 'great stalwart' of native British beef herds.

Chapleton had pedigree herds of Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn and a 250 head of commercial cattle that was maintained with genetics from the two pedigree herds.

"He was known by many and will be sadly missed by all who had the opportunity to meet and interact with him," the society said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to Emma, James, Rachel and Duncan at this very sad time."