Tributes paid to former NFU President Lord Henry Plumb

Tributes have been paid to Lord Henry Plumb who has died aged 97, with the NFU calling him one of British farming's 'greatest ever advocates'.

Henry Plumb, who was the president of the NFU from 1970 to 1979, as well as a Conservative MEP and president of the European Parliament, passed away on Friday (15 April).

Minette Batters, the union's current president, paid tribute: “British farming has lost one of its greatest ever advocates and the NFU has lost its greatest ever president.

“There was no one more passionate about British farming than Lord Plumb and he remained a great champion for the sector throughout his life.

"He worked with a constant energy and determination to ensure the importance of farming was recognised by policymakers and continued to highlight the importance of the sector throughout his time in the House of Lords.”

As president of the NFU throughout the 1970s, Lord Plumb, who was knighted in 1973, was at the head of the union when Britain joined the EU.

His success in guiding the NFU through a turbulent period came from his ability to persuade through discussion and well-reasoned argument.

Following his nine-year presidency, he became a Member of the European Parliament and was later elected as its president, becoming the only British person to be appointed in the role.

Mrs Batters added: “His impact on British farming during a career in agriculture and politics that spanned decades cannot be underestimated.

"His passion, dedication and sheer hard work on behalf of, and for, our industry was an inspiration to me and to many others.

“He was a truly remarkable man. He was committed, fearless and the most charming man you could meet.

“His loss will be deeply felt and our sympathies are with his family at this sad time.”