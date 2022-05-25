Tributes paid to LEAF chief executive Caroline Drummond

The farming industry has paid tributes to Caroline Drummond, LEAF's chief executive, who has passed away following a short battle with illness.

An advocate for agricultural education and sustainable farming, Caroline passed away on Monday (23 May), a LEAF spokesperson said.

The 58-year-old was the chief executive of the educational body, which she helped oversee and develop for three decades.

She also helped develop Open Farm Sunday - the industry's annual open day initiative - into the event it is today.

Because of her efforts, Caroline was awarded an MBE in 2009 for services to the UK farming industry.

The spokesperson said: "There really are no words to express how much Caroline will be missed within LEAF and the farming industry; but most deeply by her family, to whom we extend our greatest sympathy.

"Caroline was an inspiration, and it is her passion, determination, foresight and energy that has transformed LEAF from its small beginnings 30 years ago to the globally recognised and respected organisation it is today."

Paying tribute, NFU President Minette Batters said she was 'a tour de force' within the agricultural community.

"Her sense of purpose and commitment was renowned, and for which she will be greatly missed," she said.

“Caroline was first and foremost passionate about environmentally-friendly farming. She recognised how food production worked hand-in-hand with the environment and was a fantastic advocate for integrated farm management.

“She wanted to share this vision with the wider public, and hundreds of thousands of people have visited farms over many years through the Open Farm Sunday initiative."

She added: "She was also the driving force behind educating young minds about where their food has come from and schools across the country have benefitted from her work.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Tributes have also been paid to Caroline on social media by prominent industry figures.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved CEO Caroline Drummond MBE, who passed away yesterday.

Caroline transformed LEAF from small beginnings 30 years ago to where we are today. There are no words to express how much she will be missed. pic.twitter.com/F8y3CLhiAH — LEAF (@LEAF_Farming) May 24, 2022

Very sad to hear about Caroline. She did so much to promote farming, bringing passion and commitment. She really was an inspiration. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family. — RSPCA Assured (@rspcaassured) May 24, 2022

No words indeed to express our sense of loss. Because we all gained so much from knowing & working with dear Caroline.

Formidable, determined, persuasive, caring, inspired & inspiring, driven & driving: for us who worked with her we will continue to work for her & her vision. — Susie Emmett (@susieshoots) May 24, 2022

Sending our deepest sympathies to her family at this incredibly sad time. Caroline was a true leader, a passionate advocate for our sector and will be hugely missed my all. — NFU Horticulture and Potatoes (@NFUHortPots) May 24, 2022