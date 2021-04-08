Tributes paid to 'one in a million' farmer Hannah Brown

A number of cattle and sheep breed societies have paid tribute to a popular young farmer and stocksperson who has died aged 26.

Hannah Brown, who farmed at Dufton near Appleby, Cumbria, passed away last month following an illness.

Numerous farming organisations have paid tribute to the keen stocksperson.

The British Limousin Cattle Society said Hannah was a 'young, enthusiastic professional woman in the agricultural industry'.

"She was a bubbly, bright, happy person with a positive competitive streak in cattle showing," the society added.

“Hannah will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts go out to her fiancé, Ben, daughter Millie, her parents and all her family and friends."

The Northern Beltex Club said Hannah's love for sheep and cattle was 'second to none' and her stockmanship skills 'some of the best'.

“A life of a young lady taken far too early who frankly could have achieved anything and who has many achievements already under her belt that some could only dream of.”

“Her smiling face, loud shout, and willingness to help anyone will be missed forever. Our thoughts are with Ben, Millie, Martin, and Val at this very sad time."

Hannah often helped on the North of England Mule Sheep Association (NEMSA) show stand at local and national events.

A NEMSA spokesperson said: “Hannah was raised up full of NEMSA. Her mum Val was branch secretary and dad Martin branch chairman.

“Hannah from a young age loved the Mule sheep, showing her parents sheep, and grandads, then buying and showing her own with great success.”

“I like to believe there is such a thing as heaven, so God you have gained one true stock person.”