Tributes paid to ploughing stalwart Ken Chappell MBE

Tributes have been paid to Ken Chappell MBE, a leading figure in British and international ploughing whose contribution to the industry spanned decades.

The Society of Ploughmen announced his death on 17 August, describing the 91-year-old as a hugely respected and much-loved member of the ploughing community.

Chappell was involved with the Society from its early years, initially serving as Joint Secretary before becoming Executive Director in 1985.

He retired from the role in 2017 but remained closely involved, continuing to serve on the Senior Committee and advising the Trustees.

The Society said: "Ken was at the heart of the Society of Ploughmen from the beginning, serving first as Joint Secretary before becoming Executive Director in 1985."

His work extended well beyond the organisation itself, with Chappell dedicating much of his life to ploughing and helping others improve their skills.

He was involved in writing books and producing instructional videos, while also supporting and encouraging young farmers entering the discipline.

The Society said: "Ken dedicated his life to ploughing and to helping others develop their skills."

His contribution to agriculture was formally recognised in 1994 when he was awarded an MBE for services to agriculture.

Chappell also received Life Membership of the World Ploughing Organisation for his contribution to ploughing internationally.

He was co-founder and President of the European Vintage Ploughing Association, further reflecting his influence beyond the UK.

His legacy also continues through the Ken Chappell Trophy, which is awarded annually to the Supreme Champion at the British National Ploughing Championships.

The Society said the trophy recognised his significant contribution to both the organisation and competitive ploughing.

"Ken was a hugely respected and much-loved figure within the ploughing community. His knowledge, dedication, encouragement and friendship will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him."

The Society added: "Our thoughts are with Ken's family and friends at this very sad time."

It concluded: "Rest in peace, Ken, and thank you for everything you gave to ploughing and to the Society of Ploughmen."