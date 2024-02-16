Tributes paid to young farmer, 23, shot dead in Derbyshire field

Tributes have been paid to a young farmer, aged 23, who was shot and killed in a Derbyshire field.

Charles Kinston was a 'highly thought of member' of Netherseal Young Farmers Club for over twelve years.

The young farmer, who was a father, was shot dead on land off Brizlincote Lane, located near Bretby, on Monday 29 January.

Derbyshire Police said a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

It added that the man has since been released on bail whilst inquiries continue.

In a social media post, Leicestershire and Rutland Young Farmers Club paid tribute to Mr Kinston's "enthusiasm and passion".

The YFC said: "We are devastated and saddened to announce [Mr Kinston's] life was tragically taken from him on Monday 29 January.

"The source of laughter for a strong club, Charles prided himself on enthusiasm and passion for everything he put his mind to!

"A man with a comeback for any witty comment, who devoted his love to everyone around him especially his beloved side kick Beth and son, Albert."

DCI Matt Croome, from the East Midlands Major Crime Team, said the incident has had a significant impact on Mr Kinston’s family, friends and the wider community.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, we are limited about the information that can be passed to the public at this time," he said.

"However, I want to be clear that the two individuals involved in this incident are known to one another, and officers have mitigated any risk to the wider public at this time.

“Any further updates will be passed as soon as the investigation allows.”