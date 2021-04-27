Trichinella testing dropped for UK pork exports to EU

Costly post-transition period rules have been changed to allow UK pork exports to arrive in the European Union without the need for trichinella testing.

The change of rules means UK pork exports to the European continent will no longer have to be tested for the microscopic parasite trichinella.

The requirement came into force at the start of this year due to the UK's new trading status with the EU.

The National Pig Association (NPA) said the rule had added costs to UK pork exports, and even resulted in some shipments being refused at EU ports.

"A change to EU rules, which came into force on April 21, means UK pork shipments to the EU will no longer have to be tested for trichinella," the NPA said.

"While the legislation does affect live pig exports, this trade is currently halted due to a lack of border inspection posts at EU ports, as now required under the new Brexit rules.

"The NPA is continuing to work with other interested parties to find a solution."

The position for Northern Ireland is unchanged from previous guidance, as the region does not need to be listed as a third country for exporting to the EU.