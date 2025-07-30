Trump urges UK to scrap 'family farm tax' in blunt call to Starmer

President Trump has called on the UK government to scrap inheritance tax on farms, warning it threatens the future of family farming during a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

The pair met at the Turnberry Hotel in South Ayrshire, where President Trump called for Labour to abolish the controversial inheritance tax on agricultural businesses, drawing attention to the policy’s impact on farming families.

During the event, he revealed that he had eliminated the equivalent tax on agricultural property in the United States and suggested the UK follow a similar course.

The US President emphasised that many farmers retain their businesses not primarily for profit but because farming represents their “way of life.”

He also highlighted the serious mental health consequences associated with inheritance taxes in the US, referencing cases where concerns over estate tax liabilities have contributed to farmer suicides—a situation he compared to the UK’s current inheritance tax system.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents thousands of rural landowners and businesses across England and Wales, issued a stark warning about the impact of current inheritance tax policies.

CLA Director of External Affairs Jonathan Roberts said: "Everyone knows this is a disastrous policy. Donald Trump knows it. Left wing tax campaigners know it. Backbench Labour MPs know it.

"I'm sure deep down Treasury Ministers know it too. But most of all, farmers and family business owners across the land know of the devastating impact these reforms will have."

He added: "It's time for Ministers to take a deep breath and accept they've got it wrong. Every day they carry on pretending their reforms will work is another day the economy is being harmed."

The NFU also echoed these concerns, posting on X (formerly Twitter): “Thank you for backing your farmers, Mr President. We need our government to do the same and #StopTheFamilyFarmTax.”

Speaking to GB News, Mo Metcalf-Fisher, external affairs director at the Countryside Alliance, said the issue resonated strongly with rural communities.

“Trump is clear; he’s taking massive steps to help his farmers. Whatever anybody may think of president Trump, he clearly cares about his farmers.”

“We had the prime minister sat here today sort of gazing really awkwardly as Trump was outlining what he would do, and actually he scrapped the equivalent of the inheritance tax there.”

“We’ve been crying out for the prime minister and Rachel Reeves to what the rural sector has to say, and they haven’t.”

“There’s still time. I appreciate that Donald Trump has made this intervention. I’m not sure he necessarily meant to, but he has, and it means a huge deal for our community.”