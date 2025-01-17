Trust in UK-produced food reaches highest level since 2021

Trust in UK-produced food has reached its highest level since 2021 following three years of falling confidence in standards.

Most (75%) adults now say they trust food in the UK, a rise from 71% in 2023, although still below the level of trust felt by shoppers in 2021 (81%).

The figure rises to 91% when consumers are asked whether they trust food exclusively produced within the UK.

Significantly, more people now say they trust UK food than NHS care, water from the tap, or any other core service or utility.

The findings, which draw on research from over 3,000 UK consumers, form part of Red Tractor’s annual Trust in Food Index.

First produced in 2021, it is designed to provide the most comprehensive assessment of consumer attitudes to food in the UK.

Jim Moseley, CEO of Red Tractor, said the past four years had been 'brutal' for the food and farming industry.

"Not since the foot-and-mouth crisis over 20 years ago has the food industry had so much to contend with," he said.

But this year’s findings will likely give a boost following years of rising costs and higher prices for consumers.

Farmers have particularly faced a series of challenges, such as severe weather events, poor harvests, and the prospect of rising taxes on the horizon.

Despite this, Red Tractor's survey shows that the value farmers bring to UK food production is also clear amongst consumers.

A clear majority (85%) of respondents to the survey say they trust the country's farmers, compared to just 9% of whom express distrust.

Animal welfare remains the most important aspect of food production for consumers, and 72% of adults say farmers follow good animal welfare standards.

And a majority of respondents (72%) say that assurance labels were a reason to trust food, while 77% say that labels showing where food comes from helps build trust.

Meanwhile, the importance of the Red Tractor logo when choosing food has risen to its highest level in the four years since the Trust in Food Index began.

Mr Moseley concluded: "It should be a source of huge pride to everyone involved in food production in the UK that food is now more trusted than water or any other basic service we rely on every day

"Despite the extremely challenging environment, farmers’ efforts to work to some of the highest standards in the world has played a significant role in driving a resurgence of consumer trust in UK food."