Trust secures £200k fund to inspire Scottish pupils about farming

The Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) has received £200,000 of funding to provide a farming and rural learning experience for 80,000 pupils across Scotland.

The Trust aims to educate and inspire thousands of children and young people on how Scottish food is produced.

The new Scottish government funding will allow RHET to reach even more children, many of whom come from deprived areas.

The funding aims to secure the future of rural education events for young people, covering costs such as infrastructure, bus transport, coordination and safety requirements.

Since 2017, the government has given over £700,000 to RHET in order to support their programme of school farm visits and associated educational resources for schools.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Mairi Gougeon MSP, went to see for herself how funds awarded to the Scottish rural education charity.

She joined over 100 P5 and P6 pupils from the Brechin schools cluster, who were meeting local farmers, growers and rural businesses running a variety of sessions.

Pupils were learning about dairy and making butter, see seeds, sheaves and growing crops, grinding wheat seed into flour, and pressing oil seed rape into oil.

Beekeepers demonstrated how they look after their bees as well as hedge demonstrations, and pupils got up close to John Deere machinery.

RHET chairman Alistair Marshall said the initiative had an aim of getting pupils and their teachers "out into the working countryside, to get wellies on the ground and ignite their curiosity".

He said: “We offer all our visits, talks and events for free and this is important to us all in the RHET national network, to make food and farming fun and accessible for all.

“Through using event spaces creatively, we can offer more schools the chance to get hands."

Mairi Gougeon added: "The programme provides an opportunity for young people to visit a farm and offers a hands-on educational experience which highlights the importance of farming and food production to our society.

“One of the aims of our Good Food Nation Act is to improve access to, and understanding of, the benefits of healthy local foods for everyone in Scotland.

"It is clear that this ambitious project is contributing massively to this wider vision.”