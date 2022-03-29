Turn farms into 'fortresses' amid price surges, farmers urged

Farmers have been urged to turn their farms into 'fortresses' to protect against diesel and fertiliser thieves amid a surge in prices.

Concerns have been raised due to a combination of high prices and shortages which could lead to a surge in farmers’ red diesel tanks and fertiliser stores becoming targets.

Despite reductions in fuel duty following the Chancellor’s spring statement last week, white diesel is still costing over £1.75 a litre at many service stations.

Farmers are also chasing supplies of red diesel to keep their tractors working. Although it is subject to lower tax, the fuel is almost double the cost it was a year ago.

Meanwhile, fertiliser prices have increased up to four-fold in the last year and supplies have dried up as high gas prices mean it is not economic for manufacturers to keep production going.

While some farmers are unable to get hold of fertiliser and others are refusing to order stocks at current prices, others who bought early have increasingly valuable stocks in their farm buildings.

Responding to these issues, NFU Mutual said over the years it had found that criminals 'react very quickly' to target goods which have become expensive and in short supply.

Rebecca Davidson, rural affairs specialist at the insurer said: “Together the price rises and shortages are threatening future food supplies.

“Police are reporting an increase in thefts from fuel tanks. We are urging farmers to review security measures and make plans to reduce the risk of diesel being taken, when tractors and combines are left out in the fields."

She added: “In the past, fertiliser thefts have been rare and farmers haven’t needed to put security in place to protect stocks.

"However, the huge swing in prices makes it possible that thieves will be on the lookout for stored fertiliser and may even try to use farms’ own machinery to load it up to lorries.

“Every farm is different, and needs security measures appropriate to its location, layout and operation – but with normal trading hugely disrupted, everyone needs to up their game.”

In recent weeks, some farmers have started to plan increased on-farm red diesel storage tanks because of fears of shortages and even higher prices through harvest.

Over the last decade, many farmers have reduced the amount of fuel they store on farm because of the theft risk.

Ms Davidson said: "If it’s now good planning to keep more diesel on farm, care needs to be taken to place the tanks out of public view and put security measures in place.

“As well as the loss of expensive fuel, thieves often damage tanks leaving fuel running into the ground where it can cause horrendous pollution."

How can I bolster security?

NFU Mutual has issued security tips for farmers with fuel tanks:

• Record the number, location, tank storage capacity and the date/times when tanks are filled and regularly check levels.

• Where possible locate the tank where it can be viewed from the farmhouse.

• Ideally tanks should be within an enclosed compound with secured access.

• Fit a fuel tank alarm to notify you of an attack on fuel tanks.

• Make sure that the tank is suitably bunded to prevent release into the ground, causing pollution.

And for fertiliser stores:

• Keep field and farmyard gates closed and locked, and block exit points that aren’t used.

• Install and use intruder alarm systems, which may have a local sounder or remotely monitored signalling.

• Install security lighting to illuminate any suspicious activity and consider CCTV.

• Keep fertiliser stocks out of sight in locked buildings.

• If storing of AN exceeds 25 tonnes, display appropriate warning signs and notify the HSE and Fire Authority.