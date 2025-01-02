TV adverts showcasing British meat air in new year campaign

An annual campaign underlining the role that lean British meat and dairy play as part of a healthy and nutritious diet has returned for 2025.

AHDB's Let’s Eat Balanced campaign, which commences every January until the end of the month, aims to bring the public closer to farms.

As part of it, advertisements are promoting the taste and nutritional benefits of meat and dairy as part of a varied and balanced diet.

Launched on New Year's Day, they are showcasing that British-produced beef, lamb, and dairy are natural sources of vital nutrients such as protein and vitamin B12.

As interest in the origins and production of food continues to grow, the campaign also builds trust in British farming by highlighting the environmentally friendlier practices of producers.

It comes as AHDB’s consumer trust research, which tracks public sentiment since 2019, shows a significant rise in positive perceptions of British agriculture.

In 2024, 67% of consumers reported feeling positive about British farming – the highest level in six years and a rise from the previous peak of 66% in 2020, when the pandemic heightened food awareness.

The campaign aims to help bridge this gap by breaking down complex topics into easily digestible messages, in turn empowering consumers to make informed choices.

Rooted in evidence-based research, advertisements are communicating transparent information about the nutritional benefits of lean red meat and dairy.

The campaign is also aligned with the government’s Eat Well Guide, which promotes a varied, healthy and balanced diet.

Carrie McDermid, AHDB head of domestic marketing, said: "Through engaging visuals and solid partnerships, AHDB seeks to spotlight the vital role British farmers play in putting food on the plates of many.

"We are proud to bring clear, evidence-based messages to consumers, helping them make informed decisions about their diet.”

The three new 30 and 10-second TV adverts are appearing on mainstream TV channels, the cinema and video-on-demand platforms.

Additionally, they are included in national newspapers and magazines, in-store and online at eight major retailers, and across various social media channels.

Kate Arthur, AHDB head of nutrition said: “This campaign underlines the valuable role that lean British meat and dairy play as part of a healthy and nutritious diet.

"By highlighting the benefits of meat and dairy, we ensure that the public continues to trust and appreciate our contributions to the food they eat."