Twelve new varieties added to the Recommended Grass and Clover Lists

Two white clovers, one red clover and nine new ryegrass varieties have been added to the 2022/2023 Recommended Grass and Clover Lists (RGCL) for England and Wales.

Only grasses and clovers that have undergone at least four years of independent testing at trial sites across the UK are included in the lists.

Varieties are rigorously tested for factors such as total annual yields under both conservation and simulated grazing management systems, with seasonal growth and feed quality as well as persistence and disease resistance.

They must show a clear improvement against varieties already on the list before being granted provisional status on the RGCL.

Ellie Sweetman, NIAB forage crop specialist, says: “The RGCL varieties bring increased production efficiency and environmental and economic sustainability through increased yields of high quality, highly digestible forage whilst increasing nitrogen use efficiency.”

”The RGCL is a useful tool when reseeding, allowing growers to check that the varieties selected are the best available.

"Supporting decision making alongside their seed merchants to select mixtures of varieties that will best meet the requirements of their specific system for yield, feed quality and timeliness of production.”

In addition to providing information on each variety, the RGCL also includes a range of technical information for farmers on how to manage their reseed and maximise the productivity of their swards.

The 2022/2023 RGCL handbook and the full lists for merchants will be available to download from AHDB's website, and hard copies will be available on request.

The RGCL is funded by plant breeders through the British Society of Plant Breeders (BSPB), AHDB, British Grassland Society (BGS) and Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC).