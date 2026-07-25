Twenty firefighters taken to hospital after Essex farm explosion

Twenty firefighters were taken to hospital after a fertiliser explosion ripped through industrial units at an Essex farm, where more than 100 crew members battled a major blaze.

All 20 firefighters have since been discharged. Four suffered minor injuries, while the others underwent precautionary checks, including assessments for possible hearing damage following the explosion.

The fire at Highlands Farm, near East Hanningfield, is now under control, although crews remain at the scene tackling hotspots and making the site safe.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service received the first emergency calls at 4.50pm on Friday, 24 July, following reports of a fire at industrial units on Southend Road, between East Hanningfield and Rettendon.

Firefighters arrived to find a large and rapidly developing blaze affecting several industrial units and surrounding farmland.

A major incident was declared at 5.46pm after fertiliser inside one of the units exploded.

Chief Fire Officer Rick Hylton described the blaze as “one of the most challenging and complex incidents Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has responded to in recent years”.

He said the decision to declare a major incident reflected the scale of the fire, the resources needed to bring it under control and the need for a coordinated response involving several agencies.

(Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service/Facebook)

Firefighters worked throughout Friday afternoon, overnight and into Saturday in hazardous conditions to stop the blaze spreading further.

Three fire engines and two officer cars being used at the scene were destroyed by the fire and explosion.

Mr Hylton said the damage “underlines the scale and intensity of the conditions our crews faced”.

He praised the firefighters, control room operators and other staff involved in the response, saying crews had shown “remarkable professionalism, courage and commitment throughout the response”.

Those involved are continuing to receive welfare and wellbeing support following the incident.

Other emergency services, local authorities and resilience partners also assisted with the operation.

Mr Hylton thanked local residents for following safety advice, sharing official information and supporting emergency crews.

He also acknowledged the disruption and uncertainty caused to businesses affected by the incident and said agencies would work together during the recovery process.

A formal investigation into the cause of the fire and explosion has begun.

The fire service has urged people not to speculate while the investigation is under way and advised the public to rely on its website and official social media channels for verified updates.