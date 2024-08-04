Twenty new MPs enrol on scheme to expand farming knowledge

Newly elected MPs have signed up to an industry scheme spearheaded by the NFU to help them expand their knowledge of British food and farming.

The union's year-long scheme is designed to help the new cohort of MPs to learn more about domestic food production and the issues impacting farmers.

It has been launched in collaboration with industry groups such as ABP, Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), Arla Foods, Barfoots, the British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) and Fareshare.

The twenty parliamentarians who have signed up to it consist of 15 Labour, two Conservative and three Liberal Democrat MPs.

The year-long itinerary will cover different farming sectors and concludes with a graduation dinner in Westminster, where each MP will be recognised for their work in boost knowledge of British farming.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said the scheme was part of the union's work to help expand knowledge and understanding of the farming industry among MPs.

He said the scheme was an extension of campaigning work designed to create “a new group of champion MPs” who would speak up in their constituencies and Westminster on some of the big issues impacting the industry.

“The NFU engages with all political parties to ensure they understand the importance of boosting home-grown food production," Mr Bradshaw added.

“Along with all our sponsor partners, we will provide those MPs with the tools, knowledge and understanding they need to be able to highlight the critical role of food security in delivering national security."

Who has signed up?

MPs who have signed up to the scheme are:

• Callum Anderson, Labour MP for Buckingham and Bletchley

• Olivia Bailey, Labour MP for Reading West and Mid Berkshire

• Sam Carling, Labour MP for North West Cambridgeshire

• Lee Dillon, Liberal Democrat MP for Newbery

• Sarah Dyke, Liberal Democrat MP for Glastonbury and Somerton

• Maya Ellis, Labour MP for Ribble Valley

• Catherine Fookes, Labour MP for Monmouthshire

• Julie Minns, Labour MP for Carlisle and North Cumbria

• James Naish, Labour MP for Rushcliffe

• Josh Newbury, Labour MP for Cannock Chase

• Andrew Pakes, Labour MP for Peterborough

• Mike Reader, Labour MP for Northampton South

• Sarah Russell, Labour MP for Congleton

• Rebecca Smith, Conservative MP for South West Devon

• Dr Roz Savage, Liberal Democrat MP for South Cotswolds

• Rachel Taylor, Labour MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth

• Bradley Thomas, Conservative MP for Bromsgrove

• Michelle Welsh, Labour MP for Sherwood Forest

• Jo White, Labour MP for Bassetlaw

• Steve Witherden, Labour MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr