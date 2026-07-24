Twenty-six free places up for grabs on farm safety course

Farm managers and supervisors have until 21 August to enter a draw for one of 26 free places on a new agricultural safety course.

NFU Mutual’s Risk Management Service has developed the four-day programme with the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health.

The IOSH Approved Managing Safely in Agriculture and Rural Industries course is aimed at people with managerial or supervisory responsibilities.

It is open to those working across businesses ranging from large commercial farms to small and medium-sized agricultural operations.

Training will cover risk assessments, workplace hazards, practical controls, legal duties, incident investigations and ways to measure safety performance.

The 26 places will be awarded through a prize draw as part of NFU Mutual’s support for safer farms.

The offer coincides with the Farm Safety Foundation’s annual Farm Safety Week, which is highlighting the lasting impact of serious injuries as well as fatalities in agriculture.

Helena Phillips, technical consultant at NFU Mutual Risk Management Services, said the industry had a “shockingly poor safety record”.

She added: “By offering free places on the IOSH course, we hope to equip agricultural workers with practical knowledge and confidence they can take back to their businesses.”

Richard Bate, president of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), said farmers already understood the daily risks associated with their work.

He said: “What they need are practical tools and solutions that make a real difference on the ground.”

The course will be held at The Grange in Leicestershire, with sessions scheduled between November and January.

Winners will be contacted after the draw and offered a choice of available dates.

Farm managers and supervisors can enter the NFU Mutual and IOSH Farm Safety Week draw until 11.59pm on Friday 21 August.