Two 10-year FBTs on Norfolk estate up for tender

Two 10-year Farm Business Tenancies (FBT) are now available for new tenants to take over farms on the Burlingham Estate in Norfolk.

The two farms, both situated on the 3,200-acre estate between Norwich and Acle, will be available to take over from October 2023.

Oak Farm, on Church Road in Lingwood, extends to 140.65 acres (56.9 hectares), while Poplar Farm, on Lingwood Road in North Burlingham, extends to 208 acres (84.1 hectares).

There are no restrictions on agricultural use on both holdings, Norfolk County Council says, with the landlord willing to consider proposals from applicants for a range of enterprises.

On a wider point, the council explains that it is keen to see applications which include proposals for diversification and environmental enhancement.

The successful applicant will be required to retain and maintain the existing margins, hedges and trees planted on the holding.

The council has launched the ‘1 Million Trees for Norfolk’ project, with the ambition to plant 1 million trees over a period of five years.

As part of the project, Norfolk County Farms will be looking to plant trees and hedging on farmland.

(Photo: Poplar Farm/Norfolk County Council)

Any areas identified for planting will be discussed with the incoming tenant and reflected in the tenancy plans.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "We let five new entrants holdings last year including a new care farm at Ingleborough in the west of the county. We have two holdings this year and will have another two next year.

"These holdings are vitally important to people who would otherwise be unable to get onto the farming ladder."

Norfolk’s County Farms Estate extends to over 6,800 hectares of prime agricultural land and has 145 tenants.

County farms are seen as an important entry point for new farmers, with estates supporting many rural jobs throughout the country.

Closing date for applications for both opportunities is 12 noon on Monday 13 March 2023.

Those interested are being asked to contact Jenna Goodall Browne County.farms@norfolk.gov.uk.