Two agriculture students win £3,000 Kaleb Cooper bursary

Two students from the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) have been issued a £3,000 educational bursary from Kaleb Cooper of Clarkson's Farm fame.

The farming contractor helped launch the university's bursary earlier this year for people hoping to get on the farming ladder.

Caitlin Oxton and Caitlyn Bartlett, who are agriculture students are RAU and both from a non-agricultural background, were selected.

Mr Cooper, who stars in Clarkson's Farm as Jeremy Clarkson's companion, said encouraging the younger generation into agriculture had "always been so important to me".

We are delighted to announce the winners of the Kaleb Cooper Agriculture Bursary, Caitlyn Bartlett and Caitlin Oxton! Both are from a non-agricultural background and have a passion for the industry. They will receive £3000 and a work placement with Kaleb or one of his partners. pic.twitter.com/LqBhhycrLe — Royal Agricultural University (@RoyalAgUni) December 5, 2023

He said: "Launching this bursary means so much, as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming.”

The bursary will also give both students the opportunity for a work placement with Kaleb himself, or one of his industry partners, either during their course or as a gap year placement.

Open to RAU undergraduate students who are living in the UK, the bursary opened for applications in the summer.

RAU vice-chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said at the time: “We are delighted that Kaleb has chosen to support RAU students through this bursary.

"His passion for farming comes through loud and clear in his appearances on Clarkson’s Farm and he has definitely helped bring farming and agriculture even more into the public eye.

“This bursary will help to give the successful applicant the chance to follow their dreams and pursue a career in agriculture as Kaleb himself did. We are very excited to be working with him.”

Applicants who are not from a farming or agricultural background were particularly encouraged to apply for the bursary.

Mr Cooper said: “Having come from a non-farming background myself, I believe agriculture can be for anybody."