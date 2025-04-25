Two arrested after man hit by car while confronting suspected poachers

Two people have been arrested after a man was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle while confronting suspected poachers in a field at night.

Police responded to a reported poaching incident near Hurstbourne Tarrant, Hampshire, just after 11:00pm on 24 October 2024.

According to officers, the victim had allegedly confronted a group of men in the field before being knocked down by their vehicle.

A 37-year-old man from Totton has now been rearrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man and a 60-year-old Totton woman have also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The arrests follow the emergence of additional evidence, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

A police spokesperson explained: "We were called at 23:09 on 24 October to what was initially reported as a suspected poaching incident on Netherton Road.

"On arrival, a man in his 50s was found with serious injuries. It was reported that the man had attempted to confront a group of men he had seen in a field.

"The men reportedly got into a vehicle, which then struck the victim. The vehicle was then driven from the scene.

"The man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries but has since been discharged."

The two suspects have been released on bail as investigations continue.