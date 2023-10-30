Two artificial insemination tanks of 'signigicant value' stolen from NI farm

Two artificial insemination tanks have been taken from a farm in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, with the stolen content of 'significant value' to the farmer.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after the burglary, which took place on a farm located on the Ballyness Road area of Clogher.

It was reported to police that the two tanks, which contained a large quantity of cattle semen, were stolen after entry was gained to an outbuilding in the area.

It is believed that the burglary occurred sometime between 3pm on Saturday 21 October and 1pm on Monday 23 October.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Inspector McNeill said: “The stolen tanks and contents were of significant value, and at this time, our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding this theft.

“I would encourage anyone who may have this type of equipment, or who works in this industry, to be vigilant against this type of crime, particularly over the darker winter nights.

"Please review the security you have around your property and ensure any cameras are placed at entry points, where access might be gained.

“I would also urge anyone who may have any information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1024 of 23/10/23."

He asked: “Were you in the Ballyness Road area and saw anything suspicious? Or have you been offered any such items for sale in suspicious circumstances?”

It comes after farmers were recently urged to ramp up security measures to avoid becoming victims of rural theft after the clocks went back last weekend.

Figures by NFU Mutual show that farm theft costs were at their highest in the autumn and early winter months of 2021 and 2022.