Two barn fires within days of each other cause devastation

Two rural businesses have been left devastated following barn fires which occurred just two days within each incident.

A farm blaze in Ruskington, Lincolnshire tore through tonnes of hay and equipment on Sunday 6 October.

Dozens of firefighters battled the flames for six hours. Unfortunately, the barn was completely destroyed.

Ruskington Shire Stud, a business which keeps shire horses, said it believes the incident was 'done on purpose'.







“As some of you may be aware, last night one of our barns caught on fire,” it said on Facebook.

“It is believed that this was not an accident and it may have been done on purpose.

“We’re asking if anybody was driving down Fen Road (between Ruskington and Billinghay) saw anything suspicious.”

(Photo: Ruskington Shire Stud/Facebook)

Lucy Blakey, who lives on the farm with her father Nigel, said the incident was 'soul destroying' to witness.

Elsewhere, a barn fire in Swansea left a 17-year-old boy injured and and caused the death of five horses.

The incident occurred on Pantygyfiela farm in the early hours of Tuesday morning (8 October).

The teenage boy, who is the grandson of the stable owners, tried to save the horses but received minor burns.

He was later discharged from hospital on the same day.

The boy's grandmother, 79-year-old Diane James, said the family are 'devastated at losing the horses'.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and an investigation is underway.

Fire prevention tips

• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that materials stored are inspected and regularly maintained

• Ensure all staff including seasonal workers and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them

• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing-off straw stacks and farm buildings

• Store hay and straw at least 10m from other buildings

• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock

• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas

• Schedule regular electrical safety checks

• Invite your local fire and rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes

If a fire breaks out

• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay

• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire to help save time.

• Prepare to evacuate livestock should the fire spread

• Prepare to use your farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service