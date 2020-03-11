Two brothers plead guilty to 16 livestock offences

The two brothers have pleaded guilty to the livestock offences and will be sentenced later this month

Two brothers will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to sixteen livestock offences which occurred on their Oxfordshire farm.

James and Brynne Backhouse, sheep farmers from Ashdown Farm, near Didcot each pleaded guilty to the offences relating to animal welfare and farming standards.

Oxfordshire County Council's Trading Standards' officers visited their farm and found sheep suffering with minimal or no provision of appropriate care.

Following an initial visit to the farm, guidance was given including advice to seek veterinary attention for the identified sheep. But this was not acted upon.







When officers visited, they discovered that fallen livestock had not be disposed of by approved routes, with an illegal ‘dead pit’ being used on the farm.

Further offences of not recording the administration of veterinary medicines were also found, along with not recording of sheep movements on and off the farm.

The Backhouse brothers were given unconditional bail to reappear at Oxford Magistrates Court on 30 March for sentencing.

Jody Kerman, head of the council's Trading Standards, said that while the vast majority of farmers 'work to the highest standard', those who commit bad practice will receive 'strong action' against them.

“Those who seek to bypass the rules not only put the integrity of the food chain at risk, but also gain an unfair advantage over hardworking farmers,” she said.

“The management processes in place at the time of the investigation were clearly lacking. This would have hindered the traceability for animal diseases and the prevention and or spread of disease.”

Charges were brought by Oxfordshire County Council under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, Welfare of Farmed Animals (England) Regulations 2007, Animal By-Products (Enforcement) (England) Regulations 2013, Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013, Animal Health Act 1981 and the Sheep & Goats (Records, Identification & Movement) (England) Order 2009.