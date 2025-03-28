Two councils vote for motions against farm IHT policy

Opposition to the government's farm inheritance tax continues to swell, with a further two councils voting for motions against the autumn budget measure.

In one council, 39 Labour councillors voted for a motion against the policy, dubbed the 'family farm tax', in an act of further rebellion against the government.

This represents the first time that Labour councillors have come out and openly criticised the chancellor's policy.

The motion calling for Durham County Council to back farmers and raise concerns over the future of the agricultural sector was tabled at a meeting last week.

It was put forward by Conservative leader Richard Bell, and asked leaders to “outline the council’s dismay at the decisions made in the recent budget”.

A spokesperson for the authority confirmed that all of the councillors present at the meeting supported the motion, including 39 Labour representatives.

Elsewhere, Portsmouth City Council also passed a motion voicing "dismay and concern" at Ms Reeves' decision, labelling it "an attack on rural life".

Cllr Benedict Swann, who proposed the motion, said he was "absolutely delighted" that it was passed.

"What is being done to farmers is completely immoral and whether you live in a city, town or village, you will rely on a farmer everyday," he said.

"It is right and just that we stand with them against the appalling injustice that the inheritance tax policy is."

Durham County Council and Portsmouth City Council now stand with the thirty other councils who have joined in a campaign against the IHT policy.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs at the Countryside Alliance, which is campaigning for councils to pass such motions, said the "town hall rebellion" would "only continue to grow."

"The government seems oblivious to the fact that the British public are overwhelmingly opposed to the destructive measure they are imposing on farmers," he said.

"Rather than working with rural groups to find a way forward, they have doubled down on their 'war on the countryside' with further measures, such as the sudden closure of the SFI scheme.

"If the government continues its attacks on farmers, it faces completely breaking its relationship with the countryside."

The government announced its plans in the budget on 30 October to impose a 20% inheritance tax on farm assets worth £1m or more, from April 2026.

Since then, tens of thousands of farmers have descended on London numerous times, as well as in rallies and protests across the UK.