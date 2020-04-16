Two day old calf stolen from Worcestershire farm

A new born calf was stolen from a Worcestershire farm earlier this week

Police are appealing for more information after a two day old calf was stolen from a farm in Worcestershire.

Officers were notified of the theft of a two day old calf from a farm building in Chaddesley Corbett on 15 April.

This follows reports of other livestock being stolen recently at other locations, including two ewes from farmland in Frankly Green on the 14 April.

In that incident, police found a lamb tied up and in distress.







West Mercia police officer Natalie Lowe said there has been an increase in the number of reported thefts of livestock around the North Worcestershire area recently.

"While we are working closely with colleagues at Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Police to try and identify offenders we would also like to ask for the public’s help – especially those in rural and farming communities.

“I would like to reassure the farming community that we take these offences very seriously and an investigation has been launched combined with targeted patrols in this area," she siad.

If anyone saw anyone acting suspiciously near to the fields and farmland in Chadwich on Tuesday 14 April please call the police on 101 and quote crime reference number 22/31489/20.

How can I better protect livestock?

West Mercia Police have issued a few simple steps to encourage farmers and livestock keepers to follow:

• Check boundaries of fields and farm yards. If any gaps or easy access areas, look to reinforce those with fencing or additional vegetation planting. If you have any gates or access points not in use then block with bollards, boulders or tree trunks.

• Check on any livestock near roads more often – especially those with young. A daily count will help identify any missing animals sooner and will give the police a greater chance of identifying windows of time to investigate.

• Consider setting up a watch scheme with your neighbours – this can be as easy as a messaging group through which to share information or warn others of issues or suspicious activities in the area.

• If you see any suspicious activity in the area take note of: - vehicle registrations/make/model/any liver- tools: are they carrying cameras, nets, tools

- animals: dogs (small, long, colour) - people: gender, age, hair colour, clothing