Two-day vintage sale to see over 2,800 lots go under hammer

A two-day vintage tractor sale which will see over 2,800 lots go under the hammer is expected to raise in excess of seven figures.

The first Cheffins collective vintage sale of 2022 will see a series of classic and vintage tractors go under the hammer in Sutton, near Ely, Cambridgeshire.

The sale, taking place on 22 and 23 April, is anticipated to raise in excess of seven figures as the 2,800 lots are sold at what is the largest auction of its type in Europe.

Amongst the tractors, the lot with the highest estimate is a 1982 County 1474 ‘Short Nose’ which has been fully restored and is set to sell for over £120,000.

Other highly collectable tractors include a Case Magnum 7250, which has had only one owner from new, an award-winning 1974 County 1164 and a 1977 County 1454.

Amongst the older classics is a 1956 Fowler VF crawler which is in original condition, having been on the same Suffolk-based estate since new and has an estimate of £5,000-7,000.

There is also a 1937 Ferguson Brown Type-A tractor which has an estimate of £10,000 -15,000 and a 1925 Rumely Oil Pull tractor which has an estimate of £18,000 -20,000.

Oliver Godfrey, head of the machinery department at Cheffins, said the sale was set to be one of the biggest to date.

He said: "It’s packed with tons of highly collectable items, ranging from tractors worth hundreds of thousands of pounds right through to spares and literature with estimates from around £100.

"The County tractor on offer has already seen great excitement ahead of the sale and we are sure bidding will be electric over the two-day sale as buyers look to add the next best piece to their collection, as well as preparing for the upcoming vintage rally season.”

The sale will take place on the 22 and 23 April, at Cheffins Machinery Sale Ground, Sutton.