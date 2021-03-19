Two farmers appointed new directors of Hybu Cig Cymru

Two active farmers have been appointed as new directors to the Board of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales.

The statutory levy body is responsible for promoting and developing the lamb, beef and pork sectors in Wales.

Emlyn Roberts and Jack Evershed will take up their positions on 1 April, bringing the Board up to ten members.

Both are active farmers with an expertise in agriculture, and they share an interest in sustainable farming and the rural economy.

Emlyn Roberts is the fourth generation of his family to farm at Esgairgawr near Dolgellau, an upland sheep and suckler beef enterprise.

He has been a member of several agricultural organisations in Wales, as well as taking part in a number of farm improvement projects.

These have looked at breeding, animal health and measuring carbon footprints – and diversifying into renewable energy generation.

Jack Evershed worked in the agricultural supply industry before returning to take over his family farm at Wallog near Aberystwyth, where he runs a forage-based sheep system.

He has completed a Masters degree in Business Administration, and served on several bodies delivering services for rural populations and promoting rural Wales.

Lesley Griffiths, Wales' Minister for Rural Affairs said: “I’m pleased to appoint Emlyn Roberts and Jack Evershed to further strengthen the Board of Hybu Cig Cymru.

“With their extensive experience of farming, the economy of rural Wales and sustainability, both Emlyn and Jack can contribute greatly to the work of HCC in developing the industry and building our iconic red meat brands at home and abroad.”