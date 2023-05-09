Two farmers banned from owning animals after APHA prosecutions

Two farmers from Cornwall and Devon have been banned from owning livestock after being convicted of animal welfare offences.

Two separate investigations by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) into animal welfare cases concluded in the sentencing of the two farmers.

In the first case, Timothy Dean Harris was sentenced at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 25 April 2023.

He received a 20-week custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was also ordered to pay £5,000 in costs and £128 victim surcharge.

He has also been banned from ever owning farm animals again.

APHA inspectors were also instrumental in securing the sentencing of Diana Swabey, New House Farm, Devon.

She was sentenced on 26 April 2023, after pleading guilty to sixteen charges relating to animal welfare.

In May 2022, inspectors visited Harris’ stock in fields around the village of St Tudy in response to a complaint, where they detected unnecessary suffering to cattle.

A follow-up visit in June 2022 showed that whilst improvements had occurred, non-compliances continued to be detected.

Further complaints in November 2022 and February 2023 were inspected by APHA, with the court hearing that Harris took responsibility for what had happened.

Magistrates said the case showed prolonged neglect with Harris ignoring warnings and advice. They said this resulted in high harm to the animals, including death.

Ms Swabey’s premises was visited by APHA in March 2022, and inspectors found numerous animals in poor conditions including cattle, sheep, pigs, horses and poultry.

She has been sentenced with a 16-week custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work on each of the four unnecessary suffering charges.

She has also been banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Aled Edwards, from APHA, said the agency took potential breaches of animal welfare legislation "very seriously".

He said: “These cases demonstrate our robust enforcement processes, and the effective collaboration between ourselves and local authorities.

"I welcome these sentences from the courts and hope they will act as a deterrent to others.”