Two farmers needed to become sustainability leaders

Two industry groups are looking to nurture emerging leaders in sustainable farming

A competition is looking for two farmers to build the resilience of their own businesses while making the agricultural industry more sustainable.

Farming organisation LEAF and crop protection company Corteva have teamed up in the search to develop leaders in sustainable farming.

Their Resilient and Ready programme is a three-year programme of training, technical support and mentoring.

The search for participating farmers starts this autumn.







It comes as the British farming industry is set to undergo significant changes post-Brexit.

Reforms to support payments through the new Environmental Land Management scheme will pay farmers for environmental services and benefits, with pricing based on a natural capital valuation approach.

Alice Midmer, Demonstration and Innovation Manager at LEAF said: “In order to stay competitive and maximise the opportunities these changes will open up, it will be critical for farmers to get on the front foot.

“We want to hear from entrepreneurial farmers who are in the mindset for change. They will already be thinking about the role of UK farmers in responding to the big global challenges around climate change, biodiversity, soil fertility, water scarcity and health and wellbeing.

“They will have the vision, commitment and determination to learn new skills, to embrace the very latest thinking and make change happen.”

The farmers will have access to sustainability experts, technical support, training, resources and one-to-one mentoring.

Depending on suitability and priorities, farmers will also be supported to become LEAF demonstration farmers and LEAF Marque certified.

Those interested in applying will be required to complete an expression of interest form in the first instance.

Shortlisted farmers will complete an application form which will be followed up with an interview. There is no age limit to apply.