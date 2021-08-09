Two farms now on market as lifestyle buyers seek rural areas

Two farms in Cumbria and North Yorkshire have launched onto the market as lifestyle buyers continue to prioritise rural properties following the pandemic.

Buyers searching for space outside cities are expected to drive huge interest in the two farms, according to property consultants Carter Jonas.

The firm said the ripples from the pandemic were continuing to fuel the desire to live in, and work from, the countryside.

“Demand is incredibly high in Cumbria and North Yorkshire right now and we’re seeing a lot of people moving here from the cities," said Deborah Lund, associate partner.

"Everyone has realised that as long as you have good broadband, you can work from anywhere."

She said a lot of people were considering a complete change of career and lifestyle, and demand was high from potential buyers searching for their dream house.

“Both counties have a strong farming market and are stunning backdrops," she said, "Cumbria and North Yorkshire are fantastic places to live in or escape to."

At a guide price of £950,000, Swineley Farm, west of Hawes, offers the buyer potential to diversify into tourism or environmental schemes.

The unit is a completely ring-fenced 486-acre upland farm located near the famous Ribblehead Viaduct.

Mountain View Farm has 57 acres of grassland with full planning permission to build a four-bed house

Ms Lund said the farm was a 'great project' as the buildings could be converted to holiday lets amid high demand for UK tourist accommodation.

Alternatively, it also provides the opportunity for someone hoping to purchase an area of land for planting trees, or improving biodiversity even further.

In Cumbria, Mountain View Farm has 57 acres of grassland with full planning permission to build a four-bed house. It has a guide price of £575,000.

The site, which is situated adjacent to the Duddon Estuary, also features a modern agricultural barn and useful storage.

Ms Lund said: “It could potentially suit a local farming family looking to strike out on their own, or someone from further afield."