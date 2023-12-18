Two hare coursers handed criminal behaviour orders after offences

Two men have been handed criminal behaviour orders and ordered to pay out over £5,000 following hare coursing offences in Lincolnshire.

Police officers attended private farmland on Common Drove in the morning of 12 March, where four suspects were arrested.

Michael Chaulk and William Smith were two of those arrested, charged with trespassing on private land and hare coursing offences.

The two men appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 11 December and were handed a criminal behaviour order and ordered to pay out over £5,000.

Smith was also ordered to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work and Chaulk for 120 hours.

Hare poaching can lead to criminal damage, theft, vandalism, and violence. The season usually begins after harvest, as poachers take advantage of bare fields.

A single incident can cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to land and crops, and see farmers and landowners violently abused.

Sergeant Debbie Nunn, from Lincolnshire Police's Rural Crime Action Team, said the sentencing was a 'really good result'.

“Hare coursing is criminal, as well as cruel and we will continue to work with communities and partners to tackle the problem," she said.

“Our message to anyone thinking about hare coursing in Lincolnshire: We will adapt our tactics and resources, and with the help of the people of Lincolnshire, we will arrest you, we will seize your vehicle, seize your dogs and work tirelessly to ensure a successful prosecution.

“I would urge the public to be vigilant. If you spot any potential hare coursers, please contact us immediately.”

In October, three men were sentenced following hare coursing offences in December 2022, with one man receiving a custodial sentence.

And earlier this year, two men were ordered to pay out more than £12,000 after being charged with the same offences.