Two major sales ignite spring farmland market

Two significant farm businesses with a combined value of more than £9 million have been launched for sale.

Frogmary Green Farm in Somerset, and Ruses Farm in Essex, are very different enterprises but both offer huge scope for future investment and development.

Carter Jonas, which is selling the farms, says it expects the holdings to attract a range of buyers with scale, geography, diversity and potential all key components.

Frogmary Green Farm, located near South Petherton, has a guide price of £4.85 million as a whole, but is also available in two lots.

It has been extensively diversified to include a renowned café/restaurant, wedding venue, spa, and bridal suite alongside the principal farming operation.

Let offices, cold storage and further farm buildings and units offer scope for commercial use, while the sale includes broiler housing for 110,000 birds.

Hempstead Wood is a substantial block of woodland

It also includes a telephone mast, a let anaerobic digestion plant, classroom building and shepherds hut with adjoining lakes, pasture, and woodland, with potential for further leisure development.

“This unique property offers many diverse opportunities for investment and development,” said Carter Jonas partner, Jack Mitchell.

“With such a variety of prospects, the total income from the holding falls in the region of £400,000 per annum, with further income from the sale of cold storage space for vegetable storage, renewable heat incentive payments against the biomass boilers, and from the shepherds hut.”

Made up of a detached modern farmhouse and three flats, Frogmary Green Farm also comes with surrounding arable and pastureland extending to approximately 85 acres.

The three-bed farmhouse was constructed in 2004 and is subject to an agricultural occupancy condition.

Frogmary Green Farm has a guide price of £4.85 million as a whole, but is also available in two lots

The poultry unit is made up of three poultry houses, with two houses with capacity for 30,000 birds, and a third larger house for 50,000 places.

The White Barn wedding venue was converted in 2022 and is interlinked with the Farm and Field Café, which can be used for overflow function space.

The spa comprises of a reception hall, store, and kitchen, with three treatment rooms. The adjoining bridal suite is made up of a double bedroom with wet room, hairdressing salon, store, and an additional spa treatment room.

In Saffron Walden, Ruses Farm and Hempstead Hall Farm, which is for sale in up to eight lots or as a whole for £4.45m, is a prime rural investment opportunity situated in the rolling Essex countryside made up of a ring-fenced block of Grade 2 arable land and mixed woodland.

An impressive farmhouse and barn conversion opportunities sit in the holding which extends to about 392 acres.

With six principal field enclosures, Ruses Farm’s block of arable land is currently farmed on a contract basis with a traditional arable cropping rotation. The soils comprise of lime-rich loamy and clayey soils suited to autumn-sown crops.

Hempstead Wood is a substantial block of woodland comprising primarily of a mix of mature native broadleaf tree species, including oak, hornbeam, ash, and beech.

With sporting rights included in the sale, the property lends itself perfectly suited to game shooting.

Carter Jonas senior surveyor Jamie Elbourn said: “The arable land provides opportunities for game cover to be drilled.

"The substantial block of woodland includes two pheasant pens and a container for hosting shoot lunches, making this block of woodland tailor-made for sporting or amenity interests."