Two men sentenced after agri-machinery thefts worth £45k

Two men have been sentenced after stealing agricultural machinery worth around £45,000 from farms across west Somerset.

Jeffery Hughes, 45, and Gareth Hayward, 19, both of Bridgwater, pleaded guilty to theft and dishonest handling of property.

Their crimes related to a number of high-value agri-machinery thefts that took place during the first half of 2020.

These included thefts of quad bikes and trailers, a 4×4 vehicle and a motorhome, all with a combined value of around £45,000.

The two men appeared at Taunton Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday 10 February.

Hughes was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also made subject to an overnight curfew and fitted with an electronic tag.

Hayward was given a Community Order for 180 hours and disqualified from driving for two years.

It follows a partnership operation set up to tackle rural crime in Somerset, led by Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing Team and Avon and Somerset’s Rural Affairs Unit.

Superintendent Dickon Turner, Somerset Rural Affairs lead said: “A thorough, intelligence-led investigation, assisted by members of the Somerset Farmwatch community, has resulted in the disruption of serious criminal enterprise.

"[It] enabled the recovery of high value stolen property, which we were pleased to be able to return to its rightful owners.

“We will continue to take a robust approach to pursuing offenders who threaten the well-being and livelihoods of people who live and work in our rural communities.

"We urge the public to continue to report rural thefts, damage and wildlife crimes to us, and tell us about any suspicious behaviour they witness.”