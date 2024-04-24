Two men taken to hospital after 'near miss' with slurry gas

Two men were taken to hospital from their farm in Co Antrim, Northern Ireland following a 'near miss' with slurry gas.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and emergency services were called to the farm, located in Larne, on Sunday 21 April.

The men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 60s, were then taken to hospital, following what the Health and Safety Executive called a 'near miss' incident.

The watchdog said the farmers were "extremely fortunate and thankfully came away from the incident with their lives, others may not be so lucky."

HSE said that the causes of the incident were that the day was warm, dry and calm with little wind to disperse the slurry gas.

“If farmers follow the slurry code the risk should be negligible when mixing slurry," a HSE spokesperson explained.

“Some farmers would argue that it is impossible to mix on a windy day and it is impossible to put livestock out when they have nowhere to put them. This is not impossible.

“No-one wants to have an incident on their farm. If you leave livestock in the shed during slurry mixing you are potentially putting yourself and others at very serious risk of exposure."

The watchdog added: “You need to look after yourself, your family, your farm and your livelihood."

The PSNI confirmed it attended the scene of the incident: “Police, along with emergency services, attended the scene of a slurry-related incident at a farm in the Old Glenarm Road area of Larne.

“Two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 60s, were taken to hospital for treatment. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed."