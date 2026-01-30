Two more arrested in Kidlington waste crime probe as fly-tipping blights rural UK

Two further arrests have been made in a major organised crime investigation into the large-scale illegal dumping of waste at a site in rural Oxfordshire.

The arrests, carried out on Thursday (29 January), mark the latest escalation in an Environment Agency probe into serious waste crime that has caused long-running concern for the Kidlington community.

Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, working in support of the Environment Agency and alongside several police forces, executed warrants at two separate locations.

A 69-year-old man was arrested at a property in Andover, while a 54-year-old man was detained in Slough.

Both were arrested on suspicion of environmental offences and money laundering, with investigators examining financial activity linked to the alleged waste crime.

The Environment Agency said the investigation is being led by its National Environmental Crime Unit, reflecting the scale and seriousness of the offending.

The arrests build on an earlier arrest made in November and form part of efforts to identify those responsible and hold them to account.

Large-scale illegal dumping has become an increasing problem in rural parts of the UK, with farmers often bearing the cost and disruption of waste dumped on private land, gateways and farm tracks.

Industry groups have warned that fly-tipping can contaminate soil and watercourses, restrict access for livestock and machinery, and leave landowners facing significant clean-up costs and potential liability.

Emma Viner, enforcement and investigations manager at the Environment Agency’s National Environmental Crime Unit, said the impact of the Kidlington site had been severe.

“The illegal dump at Kidlington was an atrocious and deliberate attack on our environment, and the Environment Agency shares the community’s anger at this horrific crime,” she said.

She said close cooperation between agencies had been key to progress.

“These joint efforts have resulted in further arrests, which are another vital step in collecting new evidence and progressing our investigation,” she said.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said the case underlined the government’s commitment to tackling waste crime.

“The illegal dumping of waste at Kidlington is appalling and has caused significant damage to the environment and distress to the local community,” she said.

“I welcome these arrests - an important step in securing justice for local residents.”

She added: “The government is committed to stamping out this type of criminality across the country, by boosting funds to tackle waste crime, hiring more officers and introducing tougher checks and penalties for those who break the law.”

Both suspects have been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

The Environment Agency first responded to reports of waste being tipped at the Kidlington site in July 2025, with officers attending immediately.

A further visit later that month showed no change, prompting a cease-and-desist letter aimed at preventing additional dumping.

However, continued illegal activity was identified in October, leading the Environment Agency to obtain a court order to close the site in October 2025.

Since the order was granted, no further waste has been deposited.

In December, the Environment Agency confirmed planning work to clear the site had begun.

A waste removal contract has since been signed, with Acumen Waste Services Ltd preparing for clearance work scheduled to begin at the end of February.

The Environment Agency said investigations remain ongoing and further enforcement action may follow as the case progresses.