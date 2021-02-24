Two motorists killed after livestock lorry crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a road traffic collision between a livestock lorry and two vehicles.

The incident happened on the A65 Addingham, Ilkley, West Yorkshire at 8:10am on Thursday 18 February.

There was a collision between a lorry, which was carrying livestock, and two other vehicles.

The drivers of both of the cars involved, a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital with significant injuries and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Anyone who witnessed the collision and has any dashcam footage is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 284 of 18 February."