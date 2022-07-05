Two natural capital-rich farms set to attract interest from green investors

Two well-equipped livestock farms with significant natural capital assets and future potential will soon launch onto the market.

Sylfaen Farm, a diversified upland hill farm with views over the Mawddach Estuary and Cader Idris mountain range, is expected to be one of the largest Welsh farms to be sold this year.

Property agency Carter Jonas is also bringing Ughill Hall Farm, in the Peak District, to the market this week.

The firm predicts that competition will be strong from both farmer buyers and those who want to explore the natural capital assets of both units.

Extending to 1,338 acres and with an asking price of £4m, Sylfaen is a traditional beef and sheep farm boasting views across North Wales.

In addition to a five-bedroom farmhouse, the site also has an established holiday cottage business, Coed y Foel Cottage, and a 34kW hydroelectric scheme with 13 years remaining on a Feed-in Tariff.

“The farm has already added positive new income streams by deploying a renewable energy project and developing a holiday let business,” says Hugh O’Donnell, partner at Carter Jonas.

“But the successful buyer may want to explore opportunities that will further support the farm into the future. Carbon offsetting, tree planting and other diversifications related to natural capital could all be explored.

Carter Jonas is also bringing Ughill Hall Farm, in the Peak District, to the market this week

“This is a rare opportunity to purchase a diversified and productive upland hill farm as a single lot.”

The land is a mixture of improved grassland, permanent pasture, upland fringe and grazing, of which 564 acres is classed as common ground with Sylfaen Farm holding the sole grazing rights.

Sylfaen also has a range of livestock buildings suited to an extensive upland unit and a number of traditional stone outbuildings suitable for conversion.

Ughill Hall Farm, located within the Peak Distract National Park, provides investors with the chance to purchase an agricultural unit in a desirable area.

“We expect Ughill Hall Farm to attract a lot of interest from the natural capital and green investor market as there are many potential opportunities to further enhance the natural capital assets on the property,” says Carter Jonas associate partner, Sam Johnson.

Extending to 357.43 acres, the land is a combination of grassland, woodland, SSSI and a former quarry.

Sylfaen is a traditional beef and sheep farm boasting views across North Wales

The upland stock farm also features a semi-detached four-bedroom farmhouse and a range of traditional and modern agricultural buildings.

Marketed at £1.95m whole, or in six separate lots, the biggest lot of 219 acres includes meadow, pasture, rough pasture and woodland, with the potential for delivering significant Natural Capital benefits.

“Another lot of upland pasture is designated as an SSSI extending to 52 acres which will appeal to green investors and buyers keen to explore the potential for further exploring the unit’s environmental potential,” Mr Johnson adds.

“While the last stewardship scheme has come to an end, Natural England consider the holding to be an important site for upland breeding waders.

"[They] are keen to see it sensitively managed and as such, it is likely it will be looked upon favourably for Environmental Land Management Schemes.”