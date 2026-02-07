Two new beaver release licences granted in South West England

Farmers in South West England are being urged to engage with new plans to reintroduce wild beavers, after Natural England approved two further licences for releases expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The new projects form part of the government’s wider programme to restore the species, with Natural England stressing that releases will be carefully managed to deliver environmental benefits while minimising potential impacts on farming, drainage and rural infrastructure.

The approvals follow the first licensed wild release of Eurasian beavers in Dorset last year, after a landmark government decision to allow reintroductions for the first time in centuries.

Beavers are widely seen as ecosystem engineers, creating wetlands and natural flood defences that can slow water flow, improve water quality and support biodiversity.

However, their return also raises practical questions for land managers, particularly around the potential for dam-building to affect ditches, culverts, grazing land and low-lying farmland.

Natural England said wild release projects must demonstrate robust long-term plans before licences are granted, including 10-year management frameworks and local engagement with communities and landowners.

Natural England chief executive Marian Spain said: “Reintroducing beavers to South West England is a significant milestone with the potential to make a huge difference to nature recovery in the region.”

She added that “the successful return of beavers depends on well-planned, collaborative projects built on engagement and trust”.

Nature minister Mary Creagh said the species can bring benefits for landscapes and water management.

“Beavers bring extraordinary benefits to our natural landscapes,” she said, adding that they help “reduce the impact of flood and droughts, and improve water quality in our rivers”.

The Environment Agency said it had worked with Natural England to shape the two new projects to maximise benefits while managing challenges for flood risk and fisheries.

Deputy director for nature recovery Jenni Balmer said: “These well planned releases promise big wins for people and nature.”

Natural England said licences will only be granted where the benefits outweigh the risks, with measures in place to reduce conflict with farming, food production and infrastructure.

The organisation has identified 32 projects that could meet the criteria for future wild releases, with 11 already invited to apply under a gradual approach designed to give communities and land managers time to adapt.

Earlier this week, Natural England also launched the Beaver Considerations Assessment Toolkit, a mapping tool developed with the Environment Agency to help landowners assess suitability and potential impacts across England’s waterways.