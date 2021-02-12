Two new farming apprenticeships to launch this year

Two new apprenticeships will be launched this year to equip a new generation of farmers with a more extensive skillset.

Criteria has been established for two new Apprenticeship Standards, with the goal of meeting the future needs of the agriculture and horticulture.

They are the result of an industry-wide consultation survey, commissioned by AHDB, which ran throughout October 2020 to gauge the needs of employers.

The results reflected a wide range of farm businesses, covering all sectors and across the supply chain.

As part of an industry first, the General Farm Worker apprenticeship will help budding farmers take their first steps into the industry, with the Livestock Unit Technician scheme honing in on more specialised areas of expertise.

With the General Farm Worker standard, which covers both arable and livestock, the apprentice is able to progress to a level three qualification to gain a greater understanding of their chosen sector.

For Livestock Unit Technician, there are a number of progressive pathways to take which can help further their knowledge on livestock and management of people.

AHDB Skills Development Manager, Amie Burke said the apprenticeships offered much scope for development, covering a range of skills.

"We listened to the feedback from employers who said they needed a wider skillset among their new recruits and that is exactly how we have shaped these two new apprenticeships.

”We are also looking to set standards for the next stage of their career with a level four apprenticeship. For this, we need further input from industry employers.”

The General Farm worker will work alongside their supervisor and support daily operations, including identifying and maintaining animal or plant health performance.

Apprentices that progress to a level three qualification will be in a position to manage tasks on farm, applying the skills they’ve learnt.

The individual will be able to make key decisions on a day-to-day basis, ensuring the standards of cross compliance, farm assurance, biosecurity and infrastructure security are met.

The new apprenticeships have been welcomed by the Development Board of The Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH).

TIAH will launch later this year as the home of professional development and training for the agriculture and horticulture industry in England.

David Fursdon, Chair of the TIAH Development Board said: “Equipping people working in farming with a more extensive skillset, and promoting our exciting industry to newcomers, is at the heart of TIAH’s ethos.

“We therefore welcome the launch of these two new apprenticeships and we will certainly be shouting about them as part of our work to promote the opportunities available."