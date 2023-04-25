Two out-of-control dogs kill four sheep in Cotswolds

Out-of-control dogs have killed two sheep and caused two others to be euthanised following a livestock worrying incident in the Cotswolds.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said the attack happened on Thursday morning (20 April), on farmland in Moreton-in-Marsh.

The two dogs killed two sheep, with two other sheep having to be euthanised due to their injuries, while another one was injured.

According to police, the dogs owners have agreed to financially cover the loss.

However, the force warned that the incident caused "damage and suffering" to livestock, as well as the farmer.

Allowing a dog to worry or attack livestock is a criminal offence under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

"You must ensure a field or area has no livestock in it before letting your dog off lead," a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said.

"It is the law to keep your dog under control and the responsibility falls with the owner."

The spokesperson added: "Sheep represent a farmer's income and are often worth a substantial sum.

"If they are attacked or killed, the loss that farmers face can leave them substantially out of pocket."

Last week, a member of the public was ordered to pay £300 compensation to a farmer following a dog attack which killed one sheep.

The incident happened on the Isle of Wight on 14 March, when a dog off a lead chased sheep which were grazing in a field, before it bit and killed one.

It follows alarming findings from a survey by the National Sheep Association (NSA) that shows sheep farmers are experiencing an increasing occurrence of dog attacks.

Meanwhile, 16 lambs were killed in a suspected livestock worrying incident in Fife in early April.