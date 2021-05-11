Two people arrested after fight at Carlisle livestock mart

Police in Cumbria have arrested a man and woman after a fight broke out at a Limousin cattle sale at Borderway Mart.

Police were called to the dispute at the livestock mart in Carlisle on Thursday 6 May at 8.50pm.

A 61-year-old man sustained a 'slight injury to his head' during the incident, according to Cumbria Police.

The force's spokesperson said: “A 61-year-old male, from Sheffield, sustained a slight injury to his head.

“A 53-year-old male from Shropshire was arrested for assault and later cautioned for the offence.

“Also, a 57-year-old female from Shropshire was arrested for public order offence and also cautioned.”