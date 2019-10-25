Two students needed for paid industry placement

The pig and poultry sectors are on the lookout for two students to complete a 12 month paid scholarship placement

A British manufacturer of pig and poultry feed is on the lookout for two students to take part in a 12 month paid industry scholarship placement.

The scheme, by feed company ABN in partnership with Harper Adams University, aims to give students the opportunity to gain on-farm experience.

The firm says it want to encourage the next generation to move into the industry by offering the scholarship placements.

The placements combine on-farm and industry experience, with time split evenly between different areas.







The successful candidates will gain hands-on experience, learning the practical day-to-day operations of a working farm, before moving into the ABN business for the remaining months.

During this final phase, students will gain experience in business, including customer support, nutrition and formulations.

Students will also have the chance to work with other companies that operate under AB Agri, ABN’s parent company, in order to broaden their understanding of the industry as a whole.

Danny Johnson, Commercial Director at ABN, said companies have an 'important role to play' in encouraging younger people to enter the industry.

He said: “There’s a wealth of new talent out there and scholarships like this are the ideal way we can share our expertise and show the next generation how many different roles there are available to them.

“We’re delighted to be once again running the pig and poultry placements and working with Harper Adams University to help some young people get a head start in their careers.

“We are looking for team players and innovative thinkers and in return, successful applicants will experience an invaluable year which will build their knowledge of the pig and poultry industries.”

During the 12-month placement, students will also benefit from a competitive salary of £16,500, 25 days of annual leave and line management and mentoring.