Two substantial farming estates come onto market

Two substantial farming estates known as the Coldham and Goole Estates in the counties of Cambridgeshire and South Yorkshire are now on the market.

Combined, the estates amount to over 8,350 acres, including 20 residential properties and 30 wind turbines.

The Coldham Estate, near Wisbech, includes 4,179 acres (1,691 hectares), and is for sale as whole or in three lots. The guide price is £43.5 million for the whole.

Located in the Cambridgeshire Fens, renowned for its fertile soils, the majority of the land is classified as grade 1 with the remainder being grade 2.

The rich alluvial soils are versatile and suitable for growing cereals, oil seed crops as well as potatoes, field vegetables, onions and sugar beet.

There has been significant investment in the infrastructure in recent years and the crop storage facilities include 8,300 tonnes of grain storage and 4,060 tonnes of ambient potato storage.

Two reservoirs with a total storage capacity of 230,000m3 are situated on the estate, which also has the benefit of three summer abstraction licences and two underground irrigation mains servicing the majority of the land.

The Coldham Estate includes a number of renewable energy income streams through various leases. The estate includes 30 turbines.

The Goole Estate, in South Yorkshire, includes 1,206 acres (1,701 hectares), and is for sale as a whole or in four lots. The guide price £44m for the whole.

This estate lies within a renowned commercial farming district between the River Ouse and the Isle of Axholme, approximately 8 miles east of Goole on the Lincolnshire-Yorkshire border.

The land is a mixture of productive grade 1 and 2, well suited to producing high yielding crops of wheat, barley, oilseed rape, potatoes, vining peas and sugar beet. It lies predominantly within a ring fence with two off-lying blocks.

The majority of the estate is farmed in-hand farm, and there is a small investment farm of about 80 acres.

There has been significant investment in the infrastructure and crop storage in recent years, which now includes 10,400 tonnes of combinable crop storage, largely connected into a high capacity continuous flow drier, and 3,500 tonnes of ambient controlled potato storage.

Irrigation is provided by two reservoirs with a combined capacity of 115,000m3 and various summer and winter abstraction licences along with two irrigation mains serving a large part of the land.

There are two separate wind turbine schemes across the estate known as Twin Rivers Wind Farm and Goole Fields II Wind Farm.

Twin Rivers Wind Farm, commissioned in 2015, has 14 wind turbines, whilst Goole Fields II Wind Farm, commissioned in 2015, has two wind turbines.

Estate agents Savills and Bidwells are jointly handling the sales process.

Charlie Paton, director at Savills said: “Properties of this scale and quality very rarely come onto the open market.

"The versatility and productive capacity of these two farming units, which benefit from diverse additional income streams, mean these estates are well placed to operate and deliver in the changing agricultural and environmental landscape."

Roland Bull, head of rural investment at Bidwells, added: “It’s not often you see two big blocks of such productive and versatile land hit the market at the same time.

"This twin sale presents both existing owners and new entrants with the opportunity to buy into the agricultural land market, at scale, and in a single transaction."