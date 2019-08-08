Two-thirds of consumers unsure what Red Tractor assurance is

Almost two-thirds of UK consumers are not sure what the Red Tractor assurance scheme is

New research has revealed that despite media efforts, almost two-thirds (64%) of UK consumers are unsure of what the Red Tractor assurance scheme is, and around half of these people have never heard of it.

A new survey has found consumers are becoming more food conscious, and a huge 70% of them believe they should be shopping locally.

As attitudes continue to change, following increased awareness of the environmental impact of imported food, behaviour towards the weekly food shop shifts too.

Shoppers mainly want to buy locally because it’s better for the economy, improves the environment, and they see it as patriotic, according to the survey by online retailer AO.com.

Reasons for wanting to buy locally in the UK include better for the economy – 36%, important for the environment – 35%, shows pride in area/patriotic – 31%, more ethical – 29% and better tasting – 27%.

Consumers are even willing to pay more for locally-sourced produce. 60% of UK consumers would be happy to pay on average 20% more to a local food supplier, with 1 in 10 of them happy to pay more than 50% over the standard supermarket price.

There is still a way to go before local produce makes up the majority of the food shop however.

42% of the UK think it’s impossible to only buy from locally sourced providers, as there is not enough option.

Meanwhile, 32% of the UK say they do or would like to grow their own produce.

Over a third of Brits (34%) are buying products loose instead of using bags.

David Lawson, Managing Director at AO.com said: “As consumers are becoming more conscious about their carbon footprint and the need to help the environment, attention has turned to the food they’re buying and how far it has travelled to get to their kitchens.

“People are realising that buying from local providers, whilst more expensive, can provide better quality produce which is also better for the environment.”