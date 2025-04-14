Two-thirds of rural retailers hit by crime, NFU Mutual finds

Over two-thirds of farm shops and rural retailers have experienced crime in the past 12 months, alarming new research shows.

Half of farm shops have reported being targeted more than three times during that period, NFU Mutual says in its report.

And more than half of those working in rural retail have taken up security measures to better protect themselves from criminals.

Laceys Farm Shop in Buckinghamshire is among numerous farm shops across the UK that have been targeted by thieves.

Will helps manage and run the shop, which was set up in 2016 on a seventh-generation farm in the south of the county

“It’s a different challenge to farming. When it goes well it’s great – but as with any business there are challenges," he said.

The worst incident occurred in April last year, when the farm shop was broken into overnight.

Thieves smashed windows, stole cash drawers, and caused extensive damage to CCTV systems, tills, and computers.

"They knew what they were doing,” said Will. “They went in, smashed the window and got what they wanted.

"They knew what they were looking for, they had a plan and did it very quickly and precisely.

“It left us feeling extremely frustrated and you feel vulnerable as it’s all on your land, your home and your livelihood.

"The yard is locked, the shop is locked, and security was in place – there was not much more we could do so it’s incredibly frustrating.”

The 37-year-old said they have since upgraded the CCTV system, have alarms in place and a change to the gateway entrance.

Those tweaks tally with the theme across the UK as NFU Mutual’s research shows that more than half of those working in rural retail have taken security measures to protect themselves.

That includes a variety of protection, with CCTV, security tagging, sensors, alarms, physical security and bodycams all used.

These preventative measures come as almost three quarters (73%) of rural retailers surveyed say they believe crime has increased over the last 12 months.

Zoe Knight, head of commercial at NFU Mutual, said there was a worrying number of rural retailers falling victim to crime.

"We would urge farm shop owners to stay vigilant to protect their stock, staff and premises," she added.

“We have seen businesses make huge efforts to feel protected from crime, with both technological and physical security put in place.

“Farm shops have sadly been targeted in the past due to their remote locations, so it’s vital owners take all preventative steps to try and deter thieves.”