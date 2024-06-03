Two 'tranquil' crofts now for sale for first time in decades

Two 'tranquil' crofts which extend to over 170 acres have launched onto the market for the first time in several decades.

Achlich and Gruids, located in the Highlands, consist of good quality pasture suitable for silage production, permanent pasture, andrough grazings.

Parcels of coniferous and mixed species woodland are also included in the 173 acres. The land is all subject to crofting tenure.

Also included is a traditional farmhouse (de-crofted), farm buildings and steading, a derelict croft house with scope for development and access to common grazings.

Rod Christie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for a purchaser to acquire good quality croft land suitable for grazing, and a family home, in a sublime setting.

"The potential to develop the adjacent former croft house is also an excellent opportunity to add value to the property, if desired."

The land is all subject to crofting tenure

He added: "This type of landholding is rarely available and offers a wonderful rural lifestyle.”

Achlich Farmhouse is a traditional dwelling dating from 1898, with accommodation, including, a porch, hall, kitchen, sitting room, shower room and living room / fourth bedroom.

To the west of the house are the farm buildings including a traditional stone built steading with various byres, stores and a workshop.

Located at the heart of the property is a derelict croft house (Gruids) which sits in a delightful position and offers scope for development, subject to the necessary planning consents.

In addition, there are two shares to the Gruids (Ord) Common Grazings located to the north which provide the right to graze 23 and 44 sheep respectively.

Achlich and Gruids, Lairg, Highland, is for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £475,000.