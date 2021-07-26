Two Welsh sheep farms join major research project

Two Welsh farms have joined a major agricultural research project designed to help sheep farmers achieve the best breeding performance from their flocks and meet the needs of consumers.

Following a successful application process, the two new sheep farming businesses will join the third phase of RamCompare project this autumn.

Both farms have an interest in data collection and flock performance recording, and will investigate which rams have the right genetic merit for their farm systems.

RamCompare is the national progeny test for terminal sire breeds, funded by the levy boards Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), AHDB and QMS; supported by Agrisearch in NI and working with partners across the food chain.

Over five years, the research project has seen that key breeding traits can help farmers to drive productivity and optimise flock profitability.

Alwyn Nutting farms Glascoed near Newtown with his family, running a herd of suckler beef and a flock of around 800 Aberfield cross, Highlander cross and Welsh ewes.

“Our interest in using performance recorded stock began when we selected a bull based on figures some years ago and we now want to achieve the best from our commercial flock," he said.

“The project will enable us to trial high genetic merit rams of different breeds which are selected on specific traits which are believed to best suit our system.

“We believe the genetic potential of the sires will be inherited by their lambs and look forward to following progress through the commercial lamb performance data we will collect on farm.”

Stephen and Louise Abberley and their family run a sheep farm in Brecon which includes pedigree Texel and Blue Faced Leicester performance recorded flocks.

They are interested in comparing different breeds to see how breeding traits could perform differently within their current system.

“I am open minded and I look forward to seeing how rams with high index figures will benefit our commercial lamb enterprise,” Stephen said.